|
|
Anne O'Brien
El Paso - Anne O'Brien, born June 1, 1959, passed away unexpectedly July 11, 2019. Anne was the oldest daughter of George and Patricia O'Brien, and lived most of her life here in El Paso. Anne worked at the State National Bank for several years prior to enrolling at UTEP. She graduated from UTEP in 1991 with a degree in Social Work and worked for various social services organizations in El Paso including Southwest AIDS Committee.
Anne will be missed by her family, but she is now in our Lord's loving care. She is survived by her parents, George O'Brien Sr. and Patricia O'Brien, both of El Paso, brother George O'Brien Jr. of Dallas, and sisters Mary Ellen O'Brien and Carolyn O'Brien of Tempe, AZ. As well as nieces Amber and Samantha Huerta, and nephews James and Preston O'Brien.
A memorial service for Anne will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times on July 16, 2019