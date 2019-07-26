Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Central Funeral Home
3839 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church
3500 Pershing Avenue
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Ft. Bliss National Cemetery
El Paso - Anneliese S. Fields, 94, passed away peacefully at home July 22, 2019. She was a resident of El Paso for 67 years, born in Fuerth, Bavaria. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Johnson Fields, and parents Wilhelm and Anna Welz. Ann is survived by her son, Will Fields (Jackie) Nesbit, MS; granddaughter Leigh Ann Castillo (Ricky) McKinney, TX; granddaughter Skyla Pyka (Nick) Walls, MS; granddaughter Maegan Daves, Ripley, MS; and great-grandchildren Hudson and Camden Castillo, and Haleigh and Ryan Pyka. Ann was a lifelong member of Faith United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Sunday, July 29, 2019 from 5-9pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central Funeral Home, 3839 Montana Avenue. Service to be held Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11am at Faith United Methodist Church, 3500 Pershing Avenue, followed by interment at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 1pm. Ann dearly loved all animals, donations in her memory may be made to the El Paso Humane Society.
Published in El Paso Times on July 26, 2019
