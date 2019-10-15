|
Annette Spoon
El Paso, Texas - Annette Spoon, of Saucier, Mississippi, born on April 30, 1930, in Hancock County, Mississippi, to the late Hattie Yates and the late John B. Yates, passed away at the age of 89 on September 14, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Annette was the loving wife of Jack B. Spoon. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack just last year. Annette is also preceded in death by her daughter Belinda Sue Gaymon nee Spoon; grandson Jared Gaymon; brothers Vandy Yates, and Ruben Yates; and sisters Eunice Dearing and Mary Fairley. Annette is survived by her son Scott R. Spoon; daughters Barbara Spoon, Cathleen Fairley, and Colleen Galle; and grandson Thaddeus D. Galle; and sister Woody Farrel. Annette passed away quietly surrounded by family. Annette was a wonderful and loving wife to her husband Jack for over 64 years and the best mother that anyone could hope for. She will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her but most of all by her children and grandson. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:30 am at Harvest Christian Center located at 1345 New Harvest Pl, El Paso, TX 79912.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 20, 2019