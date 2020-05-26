Services
Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
480 North Resler
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 587-4408
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Tarpley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie E. Tarpley


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie E. Tarpley Obituary
Annie E. Tarpley

El Paso - Annie E. Tarpley, 98, of Morrilton AR went home to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020. She was born on October 21, 1921 in Morrilton, AR and was a member of the Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Tarpley, parents M.L. & Mary McDonald, brothers, Charles McDonald & wife Phyllis and James McDonald & wife Alice.

She is survived by her sons Bill Tarpley & wife Linda, Mike Tarpley & wife Lettie and Danny Tarpley & wife Stephanie. Grandchildren Kristin Tarpley, Jeremy Tarpley, Shaun Tarpley, Brian Tarpley, Jennifer Proctor, Steven Tarpley, Audrey Kern, Jamie Rose Tarpley & her mother Jeanne Tarpley and 14 great-grandchildren.

She will be remembered as a wonderful, generous and kind mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Her memory will be carried by all who loved and cherished her.

Interment at Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso TX with her husband and our Dad, Melvin Tarpley. Memorial Service will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Homes- West, 480 N. Resler, with a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Dr. Mark Rotramel. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from May 26 to May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Homes-West - El Paso
Download Now