|
|
Annie E. Tarpley
El Paso - Annie E. Tarpley, 98, of Morrilton AR went home to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020. She was born on October 21, 1921 in Morrilton, AR and was a member of the Church of Christ.
Preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Tarpley, parents M.L. & Mary McDonald, brothers, Charles McDonald & wife Phyllis and James McDonald & wife Alice.
She is survived by her sons Bill Tarpley & wife Linda, Mike Tarpley & wife Lettie and Danny Tarpley & wife Stephanie. Grandchildren Kristin Tarpley, Jeremy Tarpley, Shaun Tarpley, Brian Tarpley, Jennifer Proctor, Steven Tarpley, Audrey Kern, Jamie Rose Tarpley & her mother Jeanne Tarpley and 14 great-grandchildren.
She will be remembered as a wonderful, generous and kind mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Her memory will be carried by all who loved and cherished her.
Interment at Fort Bliss National Cemetery in El Paso TX with her husband and our Dad, Melvin Tarpley. Memorial Service will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Sunset Funeral Homes- West, 480 N. Resler, with a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Dr. Mark Rotramel. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from May 26 to May 31, 2020