Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
9025 Diana Street
El Paso, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Wasicki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Wasicki


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Wasicki Obituary
Annie Wasicki

Mrs. Annie Wasicki, daughter of the late Walter J. and Margarita McGoldrick, was born September 2, 1925, in San Antonio, Texas.

Annie was an active member of the Blessed Sacrament Parish and the Wellington Chew Senior Citizen Center. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Annie loved dancing, her favorite restaurant Leo's, and her animals. Her life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She quietly departed this life Friday, December 27, 2019, at home in El Paso, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wasicki, daughter, Margaret Trevino, son, Gabriel Wasicki, daughter-in-law Gloria Wasicki, and brothers Tommy, Walter, and Johnny McGoldrick.

Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Barbara Wasicki of El Paso, TX, and Marie (Wasicki) McGuire and son-in-law Christopher McGuire of Chester, VA. Grandchildren Kristine Augustiniak (Daniel), Jonathan Trevino (Rachel), Antonio Wasicki (Viviana), Michael Wasicki, and Cene Crabtree (Justin). Great Grandchildren Javin and Jonah Trevino, Daim Augustiniak, Daniel and Elijah Crabtree. Brother Frank (Patricia) McGoldrick, sisters Virginia Saavedra and Sister Mary Judith McGoldrick, as well as devoted nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 5 pm to 9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Martin Funeral Home 3839 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30, Friday, January 10, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 9025 Diana Street, El Paso TX, with graveside services at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 10:30.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -