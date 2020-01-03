|
Annie Wasicki
Mrs. Annie Wasicki, daughter of the late Walter J. and Margarita McGoldrick, was born September 2, 1925, in San Antonio, Texas.
Annie was an active member of the Blessed Sacrament Parish and the Wellington Chew Senior Citizen Center. As a result of her generous spirit and pleasant personality, she was loved by many. Annie loved dancing, her favorite restaurant Leo's, and her animals. Her life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her. She quietly departed this life Friday, December 27, 2019, at home in El Paso, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wasicki, daughter, Margaret Trevino, son, Gabriel Wasicki, daughter-in-law Gloria Wasicki, and brothers Tommy, Walter, and Johnny McGoldrick.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children: Barbara Wasicki of El Paso, TX, and Marie (Wasicki) McGuire and son-in-law Christopher McGuire of Chester, VA. Grandchildren Kristine Augustiniak (Daniel), Jonathan Trevino (Rachel), Antonio Wasicki (Viviana), Michael Wasicki, and Cene Crabtree (Justin). Great Grandchildren Javin and Jonah Trevino, Daim Augustiniak, Daniel and Elijah Crabtree. Brother Frank (Patricia) McGoldrick, sisters Virginia Saavedra and Sister Mary Judith McGoldrick, as well as devoted nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 5 pm to 9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm at Martin Funeral Home 3839 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30, Friday, January 10, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Church, 9025 Diana Street, El Paso TX, with graveside services at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 10:30.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 8, 2020