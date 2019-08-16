|
Anthony J. Marino
El Paso - Anthony J. Marino June 11, 1946 - August 12, 2019 Tony Marino, age 73, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019. Devoted husband of 48 years to Cha Cha Velasquez Marino; loving father to Catrina (Jorge) Ramirez and Gina (Jeffrey Kanney) Marino; cherished grandfather of Marino. Tony was the proud son of Sicilian immigrants, the late Nicola and Caterina Marino. He will be missed by many. Visitation and Rosary will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5:00pm with Rosary to begin at 7:00pm at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N. Resler Drive, El Paso, Texas 79912. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 9:00am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 151 Belvedere, El Paso, Texas 79912. Interment procession to Mount Carmel Cemetery will directly follow the mass, 401 S. Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, Texas 79912. Fond Memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared at www.martinfuneralhomewest.com for the Marino Family.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 16, 2019