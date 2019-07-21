Resources
Anthony P. Mena In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Anthony P. Mena

April 22, 1986 - July 21, 2009

10TH ANNIVERSARY

God sent you to us for several reasons. He wanted us to know how it feels to love deeply and to learn the importance of generosity. He wanted us to understand the will it takes to fulfill one's dreams. God gave you these wonderful traits, Anthony. We miss you beyond words, but we appreciate the deep impact you made in the lives you touched. Some day we will stand with you in God's presence. Thank you, Lord, for sending us a special son.

Love you forever,

Momma, Dad, Willie, and Bobby
Published in El Paso Times on July 21, 2019
