Anthony Steven Rodriguez
El Paso - Anthony Steven Rodriguez was born in El Paso on June 30, 1984 and was called to Heaven on January 1, 2020 where he was welcomed by his father, Salvador Rodriguez; and paternal grandparents, Jose and Maria Luisa Rodriguez.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Isabel Mendoza; son, Ryan Verdin; mother, Mary Ann Rodriguez; brother, Brandon Scott Rodriguez; sister, Margot Kimberly Rodriguez; maternal grandparents Francisco and Concepcion Velasco. His fur babies Tobey and Roux will also miss him.
Anthony celebrated people and life with his cooking. He brought joy to everyone as he loved his career as a chef. Anthony traveled the world and shared his love of cooking with everyone he came into contact with.
Anthony was very generous with a big heart and his passing has left a big hole in our hearts. We will miss you so much kiddo!
Visitation: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm with a prayer service at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020