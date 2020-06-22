Antonia (Toni) Acuna
1962 - 2020
Antonia (Toni) Acuna

Clint - Antonia (Toni) Acuna, 58 passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on June 18, 2020, in Clint, Texas. Toni was born in El Paso, Texas on June 13, 1962 to Francisco and Vicky Acuna. She was employed by the Fabens ISD. She worked in Accounts payable for about 12 years.

Toni is preceded in death by (Mother) Vicky Acuna and (sister) Norma Leticia Acuna. She is survived by (Father) Francisco Acuna, (brother) Ruben Acuna (Luz), (sisters) Irma Armendariz (Aurelio), Irene De La Torre (Jaime) and Martha Leticia Flores (Rudy). She was also loved by her many nieces and nephews.

The family of Toni would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Alfonso Chavez, Hospice Urgent Care and the Kidney Foundation. All who helped with her care during her years of life.

Viewing services will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Perches Funeral Home, 2280 Joe Battle Blvd from 4 - 9 p.m. Private mass will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.






Published in El Paso Times from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Viewing
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Perches Funeral Home-East - El Paso
Funeral services provided by
Perches Funeral Home-East - El Paso
2280 Joe Battle Blvd.
El Paso, TX 79938
(915) 849-8185
