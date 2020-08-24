Antonia C. AvilaOur beloved mother and grandmother, Antonia C. Avila, 96, lifelong resident of El Paso, TX made her way to heaven. She previously served as past President of the VFW Ladies Aux Post 2753, and was the Judge of the Election Pct. 144. She is preceded in death by her husband Eulalio Avila Sr., and children Eulalio Avila Jr. and Maria Antonia Avila. Survived by her sons Manuel, Gilbert, Jorge, and Alfredo T. Avila: daughters, Cecilia Avila, Patricia Ortega, Graciela Merino, Maria I. Carrasco, Mary Avila, Teresa Guzman and 36 grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with vigil starting at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral service will be Friday, August 28, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.