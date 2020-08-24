1/1
Antonia C. Avila
Antonia C. Avila

Our beloved mother and grandmother, Antonia C. Avila, 96, lifelong resident of El Paso, TX made her way to heaven. She previously served as past President of the VFW Ladies Aux Post 2753, and was the Judge of the Election Pct. 144. She is preceded in death by her husband Eulalio Avila Sr., and children Eulalio Avila Jr. and Maria Antonia Avila. Survived by her sons Manuel, Gilbert, Jorge, and Alfredo T. Avila: daughters, Cecilia Avila, Patricia Ortega, Graciela Merino, Maria I. Carrasco, Mary Avila, Teresa Guzman and 36 grandchildren and numerous great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with vigil starting at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral service will be Friday, August 28, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Interment will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
AUG
27
Vigil
07:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
AUG
28
Funeral service
08:00 AM
San Jose Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
