Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
Rosary
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
2709 Alabama St.
El Paso, TX
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
El Paso - Antonia Sandoval, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020. She was a self-less and beautiful person. Her home was the center of love and she never hesitated to share her roof or a warm meal with anyone. She never sent anyone away without a blessing. All who knew and loved her will miss her kindness and gentle ways. The world will be a lesser place without her. Mom volunteered many hours of her time as a foster grandparent at the Child Crisis Center and at the Fort Bliss Day Care. She was a devout Catholic and member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. She lived for her children and had a passion for gardening and cooking.

She was preceded in death by her husband Salvador Sandoval, her parents Maria del Refugio and Cayetano Silva, her brothers Eduardo Silva and Daniel Silva, sisters Carmen Copas and Guadalupe Orozco. She is survived by her six children Luz Orozco (Arnie), Yolanda Simon, Roberto Sandoval (Ileen), Sylvia Tombosky, Rene Sandoval (Vanessa) and Sandra Reyes (Daniel). Her grandchildren Melissa Hernandez, Bobby Hernandez, Richard Simon, Monika Howell, Michael Simon, Jaquelyn Tombosky, Joshua Tombosky, Yliana Garza, Eric Orozco, Matthew Reyes and Kassandra Reyes. Also surviving her are her sister Teresa Trujillo, her brother Cayetano Silva, numerous great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Our hearts are broken with grief but we find comfort in knowing that someday we will be with her in the home of our Savior.

Recitation of the rosary will take place Monday, February 17, 2020 at 7:00 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2709 Alabama St., El Paso, Texas 79930. Funeral mass will be Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
