|
|
Antonio A. Arredondo Jr.
El Paso - Antonio A. Arredondo Jr., of El Paso, Texas, passed away at the age of 82, on Thursday - December 5, 2019.
He passed away peacefully in his home, with family members around him.
Antonio was born in El Paso, Texas on December 20, 1936. At the age of 17, Antonio joined the United States Marine Corps; where he remained active for 21 years, 5 months and 28 days; and retired in 1975. Antonio made 3 tours to Vietnam, a POW and against all odds, he returned home an American Hero. Antonio married his high school sweetheart Maria Elena Hernandez (Arredondo) on November 30, 1955. On November 30, 2019, they were married 64 years. Antonio adored his wife - Maria Elena and wanted nothing more than for her to be taken care of. Antonio has 3 children: Leticia A. Benitez (Anthony), Antonio H. Arredondo III (Jill) and Loretta (Boo Boo) H. Arredondo. He has 3 granddaughters: Alyssa Arredondo, Isabella Arredondo and Jessica Pierce. Antonio loved his doggies; especially his Buffy, Rocky, Nikko and Lola (Lalo). Antonio was affiliated with various charitable organizations (too many to name);
and he could not be stopped from giving! He was passionate about politics, reading, still loved the Sunday Comics and the Dallas Cowboys.
Our dad lived his life by the "Golden Rule" and we proudly bury him with full military honors. Daddy, we love you.
Mama, Letty, Noni and Boo Boo
Thank you to Dr. Ralu Hinojos, Louie Martinez, Marcela and Lily…
Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a 7:00pm Vigil, at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. El Paso, Tx 79903.
Funeral Mass will be held at Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:30am at San Antonio De Padua Catholic Church 503 Hunter Dr. with a Committal Service to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019