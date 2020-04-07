|
|
Antonio Alvarado Jr.
El Paso - Antonio Alvarado Jr, (Azul). Passed away on April 5, 2020 a lifelong resident in El Paso Tx. He passed away peacefully at home where he was cared for by his daughter and granddaughter. He was a member of Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, he was a proud Bear from Bowie High School Class of 1949. He was a member of the Bowie 49rs Club. After high school Tony joined the U.S Air Force where he had many experiences. As a member of the US Air Force one of the most memorable experiences he spoke of was being a member of the flight crew that carried the A Bomb, circling above while General McArthur decided if to drop it or not. That is only one of the many experiences he had. Upon returning home he went to work for American Airlines as an aircraft mechanic for 30 years. Among many hobbies Tony grew Irises and competed in the flower shows of El Paso having won in several categories. In his spare time, he also enjoyed building model airplanes. For other life accomplishments please visit digie.org and search Tony Alvarado (Azul).
Tony was a strong man of great faith, a loving husband, father and grandfather, married to Gloria L Alvarado(deceased), Survived by Sons, Antonio III, Roger and Arthur, daughter Judy, granddaughter Jennifer, 6 other grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Unfortunately, due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be no public services at this time. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Our Lady of Assumption Church.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 7 to Apr. 11, 2020