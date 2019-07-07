Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:15 AM
Our Lady of Assumption Church
El Paso - Aranda, Antonio Sr., 101; Peacefully went to be with our Lord June 30, 2019 surrounded by family. He was a WWII Veteran who did tours in Japan and the Philippines. He was a hard worker who never missed a day delivering milk for Prices Dairy, from where he retired. Devout Catholic who spent many years volunteering at Our Lady of Assumption Church and Roger Bacon Seminary. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather. He loved spending time with family, camping, having carne asadas and going on vacations. Took pride in all he did especially his yard. He loved a good boxing match and his baseball. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Artemiza Aranda, parents Filiberto Aranda and Teresa Soto Aranda, brothers Elias Aranda and Fileberto "Baby" Aranda Jr., sister Maria Luisa "Chata" Torres. He is survived by sister Grace "Chuchu" Garcia, children Jackie DeWees, Robert Aranda, Rosa Stine, Marsha Kelly, Antonio Aranda Jr., Nora Lule and Irene Ontiveros. Plus 18 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday July 7, 2019 from 5 - 9pm. Rosary 7pm at Martin Funeral Home (Montana). Mass will be held Monday July 8, 2019 at 9:15am at Our Lady of Assumption Church, interment to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on July 7, 2019
