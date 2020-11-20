1/1
Antonio Aranda
Antonio Aranda

El Paso, Texas - Antonio (Tony) Aranda, 96, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 17, 2020. Surrounded by his wife, Benny of 77 years, daughters Julie Herrera (Saul), Jenny Aguirre (Oscar), Susie Martinez (Mike), Terrie Ramirez (Victor) and Liz Carreon (Moises). Memories of "Pipa" continue with fifteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force-Korean War. After 35 years he retired from Ft. Bliss as a civilian employee.

Survived by his sisters Socorro and Maria Luisa, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Petronilo and Patrocinia, brothers: Daniel, Jose, and David and sisters: Juanita and Josefina.

Due to Covid -19 pandemic restrictions, services will be private, however, family and friends may sign in to https://www.facebook.com/fdacentral/ to view the vigil service. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church.








Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
