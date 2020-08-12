Antonio "Tony" AriasAntonio "Tony" Arias, loving father, husband, brother and loyal friend passed away Sunday August 2, 2020 at the age of 75.Tony was born on July 6, 1945 in El Paso, Texas to the late Ignacio Arias and Belen M. Arias. He was preceded in death by his brother Richard Arias and sister Lili Arias.He attended the University of Texas at El Paso and served in the United States Air Force between 1965-1969. His career was dedicated to the City of El Paso bringing library service to areas of El Paso that didn't have access to library buildings. He drove the Public Library Bookmobile for 30 years until his retirement in 2015.He enjoyed spending time working on home projects, where he was known for his remarkable ability to figure and fix problems with the greatest of ease and skill. Above all, being around his family and friends is what he enjoyed most.Tony is survived by his wife Lorenza Arias; his three daughters Gina M. Arias, Kristine M. Arias and Natalie A. Molina; his sisters Martha (Albert) Lujan, Isela (Arturo) Valenzuela and his brother Manny (Gloria) Arias; his grandchildren, Christopher Porras, Liana and Andy Ramos, Alexandra Grijalva, Valerie and Samuel Soto; eight great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.He will be missed.Visitation will be held at San Jose Funeral Home -East on Pellicano Drive from 4 PM - 7 PM, on Monday August 17, 2020. Interment at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, at 1:30 PM on Tuesday August 18, 2020