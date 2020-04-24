|
Antonio Bobadillo Jr.
El Paso - Antonio Bobadillo, Jr., 65, of El Paso, Texas, passed away after many years of illness at The
Hospitals of Providence East surrounded by his wife and children on April 21, 2020.
Tony, or "Junior" as he was known to his family, is survived by his wife of 40 years Mary
Christine, son Alex, daughter Nacde, granddaughter Anna, sisters Rachel (Alfonso) Vasquez,
Linda (T.R.) Johnston, Rosie Bobadillo, Irma Nelums, and many loving nieces, nephews, and
extended family.
Tony was born on May 16, 1954, in El Paso, Texas, to Antonio Bobadillo and Elvira Olvera. He
attended Austin High School, where he participated in the French Honor Society and played
bassoon in the band and orchestra. On November 10, 1979, he married Mary Christine
(Moreno). He was employed for 35 years with the Federal Government and the Department of
the Army. Tony was a Boy Scout leader and lifetime member of the Parent Teacher
Organization at Ascarate Elementary. He shared his love of music with his children and
volunteered as a band booster member at Del Valle High School.
In retirement, he was able to express his love for the Pittsburgh Steelers by trading in his suit
and tie for anything "Black and Yellow." Tony was able to live out his dreams: traveling to
Alaska with his wife as well as attending a Steelers game at Heinz Stadium. He enjoyed
spending time with his large family, watching Ghost Adventures, and taunting Dallas Cowboy
fans. Many people will remember Tony as always laughing with friends and joking with
strangers.
Burial and memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020