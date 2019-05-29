Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Rosary
Friday, May 31, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Catholic Church
(408 Park St.)
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Evergreen East Cemetery
(12400 Montana Ave)
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Bustos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio Bustos


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Antonio Bustos Obituary
Antonio Bustos

El Paso - Antonio Bustos, 84 yrs old, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born on January 4, 1935 in Zacatecas, Mexico. Antonio is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years Agustina Bustos. His loving children; Ana Maria, Antonio, Javier, Olga, Jorge, Marina, Jose, Fernando, and Veronica. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren. You will be truly missed Apa.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home East (10950 Pelicano Dr.) from 5 PM to 9 PM with a Praying of the Rosary at 7 PM.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church (408 Park St.) at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Evergreen East Cemetery (12400 Montana Ave). Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home East, 915-590-8700.
Published in El Paso Times on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now