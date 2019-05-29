|
|
Antonio Bustos
El Paso - Antonio Bustos, 84 yrs old, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 23, 2019. He was born on January 4, 1935 in Zacatecas, Mexico. Antonio is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years Agustina Bustos. His loving children; Ana Maria, Antonio, Javier, Olga, Jorge, Marina, Jose, Fernando, and Veronica. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren and great- grandchildren. You will be truly missed Apa.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home East (10950 Pelicano Dr.) from 5 PM to 9 PM with a Praying of the Rosary at 7 PM.
Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church (408 Park St.) at 10 AM. Interment to follow at Evergreen East Cemetery (12400 Montana Ave). Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home East, 915-590-8700.
Published in El Paso Times on May 29, 2019