Antonio Camacho
El Paso - A long-time resident of El Paso, Antonio Camacho, 97, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019. Mr. Camacho was born on July 5, 1922, to Jose and Jacoba Camacho, in Pabellon de Artega, Aguascalientes, Mexico. On June 29, 1945, he married Maria Del Carmen Vargas Mayagotia. He was our Patriarch; a father, a grandfather, a great-grandfather, but most of all he was the leader of our family. He was noble, loving, and throughout his life, he remained humble. Through his hard work, his love for his family, his unwavering faith in God, and his thoughtful prayers, he led our family by his actions. Along with his loving wife, they raised six sons and one daughter. Mr. Camacho is survived by his sister Maria de Jesus Rodarte; his sons and their spouses, Jose & Yolanda Camacho, Urbano Camacho, Antonio & Petra Camacho, Jose G & Maria Camacho, Francisco J & Francisca Camacho, Jose M & Denise Camacho; his daughter, Carmen Camacho; 17 Grandchildren; 27 Great-grandchildren; and 1 Great- great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria del Carmen Camacho Vargas. He left us all an amazing legacy that we can all aspire to. Visitation for Mr. Camacho will take place Tuesday, August 13 2019, from 1pm-9pm with a vigil at 7pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home East 1060 N. Carolina Dr. El Paso Texas 79915 . Funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, August 14 2019 at 1pm at San Antonio De Padua Catholic Church and Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery East. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home Carolina.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 13, 2019