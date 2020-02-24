Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:30 PM
St Raphael Catholic Parish
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
St Raphael Catholic Parish
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St Raphael Catholic Parish
Antonio Cisneros Obituary
Antonio Cisneros

El Paso - Antonio Cisneros (61)

December 20, 1958 - February 22, 2020

Our beloved husband, father, brother, relative and friend to many has departed to be the in the arms of our Heavenly Father. He touched many lives with his compassion, wit and never ending charming personality. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten. He is preceded in death by his Mother and Father (Raul and Esther Dominguez). Survived by his loving wife of 29 years (Maria G. Cisneros); Sons (Manny Mendoza, Antonio Cisneros, and Christopher Cisneros); Brothers (Fernando Cisneros, Johnny Cisneros and Robert Dominguez); Sisters (Sylvia Gonzalez, Sara Tandy, and Rosie Martinez); Brothers and Sisters in law, nieces, nephews and many many relatives. Viewing Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at St Raphael Catholic Parish. Funeral Mass Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St Raphael Catholic Parish.

Please join us to pay our final goodbyes to Our Big T
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
