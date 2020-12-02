1/1
Antonio Escarcega
Antonio Escarcega

Antonio Escarcega, beloved Father, Grandfather, Great-Grandfather, Brother, Uncle, and friend; passed away on November 6, 2020 at the age of 73. He was a Master Plumber who retired from Civil Service, but also worked at Asarco for many years. He was a Vietnam Veteran who has always been proud of his service to our Country. Tony was always busy helping other people in many ways, whether family, friends, neighbors, even those he didn't know; and his absence will be profoundly felt by all who were fortunate enough to have him in their life. He was an avid fisherman who never turned down an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. He is survived by his children: daughter Beatrice Carrion, son Paul Escarcega; brothers Jesus Escarcega, Fidencio Amaro, sister Elizabeth Warren, grandchildren Joseph Escarcega, Erin Martinez, Benjamin Martinez, great granddaughter Marsela Michelle, as well as numerous cousins, nephews, nieces, and other family members. Memorial service, which will include Military Honors, will be held Monday, December 7, 2020 at 9:30 am at San Jose Funeral Home at 10950 Pellicano Dr, El Paso TX 79935 (40 people max at a time) followed by a private service for immediate family at Ft Bliss National Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2020.
