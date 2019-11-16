|
|
Antonio Franco Jr.
El Paso - Antonio Franco Jr., age 95, entered into Eternal Life on Friday, November 15, 2019. Born on October 24, 1924 in Fabens, Texas and was a lifelong resident of El Paso. He was preceded in death by his devoted wife of 66 years, Cecilia Franco; his daughters, Sister Bertha Franco CCVI and Frances Rivera, and parents Antonio and Ramona Franco. He is survived by daughters, Grace Aldaco (Fernando), Katy Rodriguez (Robert), Martha (Marty) Franco-Claye (Jeffrey), and son Antonio Franco III (Evelyn); 13 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson. Also, sisters Beatrice Perez, Margaret Trejo, Estella Moreno, Carolina Gomez, Delia Granados, and brother, Peter Franco.
Antonio was a WWII Veteran who proudly served in the US Army Infantry Division. He worked in construction for many years until he made a life decision to become an educator. He attended Texas A&M University where he received his teaching degree. He retired from YISD as a Building Trades Teacher. It was not uncommon for former students to seek him out for his knowledge, skills and the difference he made in their lives.
Antonio was a loving and faith filled husband, father, grandfather, friend and mentor to his family and many others. He lived an exemplary life serving his church community. He was a strong, compassionate, loving and caring man who thought of others before himself.
Celebration of Life services will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 131 S. Zaragoza Rd. Viewing is on Tuesday, 11-19-2019, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with Vigil at 7:00 pm. Liturgy of the Resurrection on 11-20-2019 at 10:00 am, followed by interment at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019