Antonio "Tony" Garcia
El Paso - Antonio "Tony" Garcia, 80, was born September 3rd, 1938 and passed away March 2nd, 2019. Loving father to Antonio Garcia (Sara). Dear brother of Donna Kohler (Jan) and Mary Jane Larson (Larry). Beloved cousin of Fred Grado, Gloria Grado, Fernando Grado, Delia Grado, David Jones (Mary), and Ruben Jones (Sally). Friend to many. Preceded in death by his beloved mother, Maria Amaya and brother, Sherman Horsley Jr. Veteran of the United States Army. Visitation: Wednesday, March 6th from 5 - 9 pm with Rosary at 7 pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Thursday, March 7th at 12:30 pm at St. Mark Catholic Church. Interment with Military Honors: Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 6, 2019