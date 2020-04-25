|
|
Antonio Peralta Mendoza II
Antonio Peralta Mendoza, Jr., the first born of Antonio Peralta and Maria Luz Mendoza was born on August 3, 1942, in El Paso, Texas. Antonio, eldest brother to Arturo, Armando, Ana Maria and Alberto, spent his childhood and formative years in his hometown of El Paso. After graduating from Bowie High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. He spent his years of military service in both the United States and in Europe. While serving in Europe he met his wife of 55 years, Pilar Marina Lopez. Pilar and Antonio's courtship was brief, they met and lived in Oberursel (Taunus) and married in Offenbach, Germany on the morning of June 5, 1964.
After Antonio concluded his honorable Military service, he returned to his roots, his beloved hometown. Here, he continued to serve his community, became a UTEP graduate and retired as an El Paso Police Department Sergeant after 22 years of service. After his retirement he opened a successful business, Texas Tooling and also managed security for Autobuses Americanos.
Antonio & Pilar raised their three children, Sandra Pilar, Antonio III and George in his beloved Sun City. He became a grandfather at an early age when Sandra and Jaime Alderette had there three children, Brandon, Bianca and Celeste. In his later years when his two sons had their children, he felt tremendous pride in continuing the Peralta legacy. George & Gabriella Peralta, had twin boys, Aaron and Adrian. Tony III & Ana Lisset Peralta had a son, Antonio IV.
After a long health battle in which Antonio showed us not only his fighting spirit, but his immense love for his wife, children and his pride and joy, his grandchildren, he passed away peacefully on April 21, 2020, fighting until the end. Antonio was very proud to be an El Pasoan and serve his community throughout his life.
The Peralta Family will have a private service at Perches Funeral Home followed by a private interment at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020