|
|
Antonio Rios Serrano
El Paso - Antonio Rios Serrano, aged 75, died peacefully in the company of his wife and eldest daughter on October 23, 2019 at his home in El Paso, Tx. after a bold battle with cancer.
Antonio was born on January 17, 1944 in Juarez, Mexico and was preceded in death by his father Guillermo Serrano and mother Marcelina Rios Serrano and was raised in El Paso, Tx. He was a graduate of Bowie High School where he was a recipient of the prestigious John Phillip Sousa Award in recognition for his superior musicianship. Antonio followed a lifetime career as a musician in the El Paso area and was a member of "The El Paso Drifters" playing the lead trumpet. The El Paso Drifters were first recognized by the legend Steve Crosno with both Steve and the band being honored with the "Barrio Soul" mural. Antonio was also a member of the US Army and achieved the rank of Sergeant / E5 during his commitment of service from 07 July 1965 - 07 July 1971. He was a member of the US Army band and was also recognized for his musicianship by receiving a variety of awards during his service. He received an honorable discharge from the US Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. Antonio was happily married to Aurora Lopez Serrano for 54 years and was a loving father to his children Annette and Victor Corral, Antonio and Christy I. Serrano, Aaron and Ruby Serrano and Arlene Serrano and her partner Luzdivina "Luz" Rivera.
Antonio is survived by his wife, 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 3 brothers and 9 sisters and numerous relatives and friends.
Antonio had a passion for playing and writing music throughout his life and was known as the life of the party. He was known for his energetic personality during numerous musical events in which he performed. He touched many lives with his ability to revitalize spirits of people he encountered and knew. He will deeply be missed.
Family and friends are invited to honor the life of Antonio R. Serrano on Monday October 28, 2019 from 1:00pm to 9:00pm with a vigil at 7:00 pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home 1060 N Carolina Dr. El Paso, Tx. 79915 (915) 598-3332. Funeral mass to be held on October 29, 2019 at San Antonio Catholic Church at 12:30pm followed by the burial at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery at 2:00pm located at 5200 Fred Wilson AVE El Paso, Tx. 79906. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home a "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019