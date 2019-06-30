Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1315 Travis
View Map
Resources
Antonio Rodriguez Obituary
Antonio Rodriguez

El Paso - Antonio Rodriguez Sr., 80, entered the House of the Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 after a long illness. He fought to the very end, never giving in. He lived life to the fullest, a true friend to everyone, always helping those in need. His sense of humor had no equal. A proud Jefferson Silver Fox, member of the Moye's Boys Foundation, usher at St. Joseph Catholic Church. His faith in God ruled his life. A true lover of life, he enjoyed gardening, carpentry, and bowling. Dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, brother in law, uncle, friend. Survived by his wife of 57 years Dora, son Antonio Jr. (Becky), daughters Sandra Rodriguez-Kloss, Rebeka Rodriguez (Luis), grandchildren Valerie Najera (Joel), Javier Ramirez (Zelina), seven great grandchildren. Also survived by brothers Fernando (Gloria+), Carlos (Gloria), sister Carmen Huerta (Sal), many nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers and sisters in law, and friends. Preceded in death by parents Ysabel and Jovita Rodriguez, brothers Rosendo and Gilberto Rodriguez. The family would like to thank Green Hills Foster Home (Blanca, Alex, Lulu), and First Choice Hospice (Belinda). Thank you to everyone for thoughts and prayers. Visitation will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina, 4:00 to 9:00 PM, with rosary at 7:00 PM. Funeral Service to be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1315 Travis, at 10:30 AM, with interment following services at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Pallbearers Fernando Rodriguez, Gilbert Rodriguez, Carlos Rodriguez, Carmen Huerta, Rudy Lerma, Joel Najera, Julian Guzman, and Luis Sanchez. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home - East.
Published in El Paso Times on June 30, 2019
