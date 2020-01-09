Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Central
3839 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX
View Map
Vigil
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeraria del Angel Central
3839 Montana Avenue
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church
503 Hunter Drive
View Map
El Paso - Antonio Rodriguez, 82, born in Socorro, Texas and lifelong resident of El Paso and passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Assembly No. 3659. Antonio was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elida. Survived by their children Antonio Rodriguez Jr. (Marva), Sylvia Lopez (Rick), Edna Reyes (Robert), Elizabeth Contreras (Gabriel), Gloria Valles (Rodolfo), Alfredo Rodriguez (Michelle), Ricardo Rodriguez and Carlos Garcia, 18 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. Antonio is also survived by his brothers Alfredo and Reymundo Rodriguez and sisters, Angelina Saucedo and Gloria Walker. Visitation will be Friday, January 10th from 5 pm to 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, with Vigil at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, January 11th at 9 am at San Antonio de Padua Catholic Church, 503 Hunter Drive followed by burial at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
