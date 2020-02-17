Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonio Soto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonio Soto Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonio Soto Jr. Obituary
Antonio Soto Jr.

El Paso - SOTO

Antonio Soto Jr. was called home by the Lord on February 14, 2020, at the age of 57. A day of love will always be a remembrance of a big hearted and loving spouse, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and best friend. Forever in our hearts until we meet again. Visitation: 5-9:00PM, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at San Jose Funeral Home-East (10950 Pellicano) with a 7:00PM Rosary. Funeral Mass: 10:00AM, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church followed by interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -