Antonio Soto Jr.
El Paso - SOTO
Antonio Soto Jr. was called home by the Lord on February 14, 2020, at the age of 57. A day of love will always be a remembrance of a big hearted and loving spouse, son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and best friend. Forever in our hearts until we meet again. Visitation: 5-9:00PM, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at San Jose Funeral Home-East (10950 Pellicano) with a 7:00PM Rosary. Funeral Mass: 10:00AM, Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church followed by interment at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020