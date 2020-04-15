|
|
Antonio Ubario Alvarado
El Paso - Antonio Ubario Alvarado, passed away at the age of 89 on April 6th, 2020 at home in El Paso Texas. Born April 15, 1931 in Castro, Jalisco.
Antonio was a devoted father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather. He was the strength and rock of his family, working hard throughout his life and instilled this in his children. He is survived by his sister Maria, brother Guadalupe as well as his children, Bertha, Juan, Manuel and Mario. Cherished by his nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He touched the lives of everyone he met and will not be forgotten. In heaven he joined many beloved family members and our lord and savior Jesus Christs, who said "Well done my good and faithful servant."
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020