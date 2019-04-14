Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Rosary
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
Rosary
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
San Martin De Porres Catholic Church
1885 McNutt Rd
Sunland Park, NM
El Paso - Antonio V. Escandon, passed away on April 10, 2019 at the age of 96, surrounded by his loved ones at home. Antonio was a loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Resident of Sunland Park New Mexico. He was a World War II Veteran and Purple Heart recipient. Retired from the US postal services as a Mechanic.

Proceeded in death by Parents: Carlos and Dominga Escandon, brothers (6) and sisters (3), daughter Anita Escandon and grandson Daniel Herrera.

Survivors: Wife: Julia Escandon, Daughters: Teresa Herrera (Reynaldo Herrera), Beatrice Montiel (Frank Montiel), Patricia Diaz (Victor Diaz Sr.). Sons: Antonio Escandon Jr. (Grace Escandon) and Gabriel Escandon (Ana Escandon). 24 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 5:00p.m. with the rosary following at 7p.m. to be held at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N Resler Dr.

The mass will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at San Martin De Porres Catholic Church, 1885 McNutt Rd, Sunland Park NM, 88063 at 11:00 am, Gravesite services to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.

Dad, there will not be a day that goes by that you will not be missed.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 14, 2019
