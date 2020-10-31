Apolonia "Polis" GomezEl Paso - Our beloved Apolonia "Polis" Gomez, 90, was called to her heavenly home on October 28, 2020 where she was reunited with her husband, Viviano Sanchez; parents, Trinidad and Alejandra Gomez; brothers, Esteban Aparicio, Lucio Sanchez, Francisco Sanchez; and sisters, Carmen Flores and Lucina Sanchez.Apolonia was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a wonderful role model and advisor who will be greatly missed.Left to cherish her memory are her son, Rafael Duarte (Susana); daughters, Velia Bustamante (Rene +), Irma M. Hernandez (David); 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.Visitation: Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Catholic Funeral Service: Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 12:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.