Apolonia "Polis" Gomez
Apolonia "Polis" Gomez

El Paso - Our beloved Apolonia "Polis" Gomez, 90, was called to her heavenly home on October 28, 2020 where she was reunited with her husband, Viviano Sanchez; parents, Trinidad and Alejandra Gomez; brothers, Esteban Aparicio, Lucio Sanchez, Francisco Sanchez; and sisters, Carmen Flores and Lucina Sanchez.

Apolonia was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a wonderful role model and advisor who will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Rafael Duarte (Susana); daughters, Velia Bustamante (Rene +), Irma M. Hernandez (David); 9 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Visitation: Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Catholic Funeral Service: Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 12:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home
NOV
3
Rosary
06:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home
NOV
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home - El Paso
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 857-3535
