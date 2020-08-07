1/1
Araceli J. Zapata
1937 - 2020
Araceli J. Zapata

El Paso - Araceli Zapata, age 83, passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.

Araceli Jimenez Fernandez was born in Spain on July 21, 1937, and grew up in Madrid, Spain. While studying languages, she was working on the US Army base in Germany where she met Carlos Zapata. Araceli and Carlos married in 1961 in Port au Prince, Haiti. They would move to various US Army bases before settling down in El Paso, TX in 1969.

Araceli obtained a Bachelors degree in Education from the University of Texas El Paso. She taught for 20+ years before retiring from Whitaker Elementary School.

Araceli was preceded in death by her parents, Hilario and Araceli Fernandez; and sister Pilar Alvarez Jimenez. She leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Carlos Zapata; two daughters, Sonja Zapata and Ana Maria Newcomer; and two grandchildren, Alexandra and Michael Newcomer.

Interment will take place at a later date at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Please visit her online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net

Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes - Northeast






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
