Aracely SaldanaEl Paso - On Thursday, November 26, 2020, Aracely Del Carmen Ramos Saldana, a loving mother of four children, joined God's kingdom at the age of 64. In 1956, Aracely was born in El Salvador. In 1980, she sought refuge in the United States from her homeland in order to give her family a brighter future and an opportunity for the American Dream. She was a selfless woman that gave without expecting anything in return and demonstrated her love through her cooking. Her cooking fed your soul. You never went hungry at the Saldana household. Just ask anyone who knew her! Aracely left her legacy of love and kindness to all those whose lives she touched and taught her children to be strong yet loving as she was. Although Aracely was taken unexpectedly from us, her love will continue to provide us strength for years to come. She will never be forgotten by her family and friends. The sacrifices for the ones she loved will be forever in our hearts. She is survived by her mother Ursula Ramos, her 4 children, Salvador Eduardo, Jose Wilfredo, Dianna Aracely, Cynthia Regina, and 6 grandchildren, Jose Ernesto, Maya Elise, Julian Eduardo, Jenessa Nevae, Alekzander Edrian, and Aurora.