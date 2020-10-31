Aramis I. AyalaEl Paso - Aramis I. Ayala, of El Paso, Texas, passed away at his home on October 26, 2020. He was 92 years young. He was endearingly known to all as "Michi."Aramis is survived by his beloved wife, Herlinda Young Ayala, and his adoring children Rebecca Perales (Art), Aramis Ayala (Sylvia), Ileana Garcia (Joe), and Veronica Anchondo (Mark). He enjoyed the love of his seven grandsons including James (Julie), Jeffrey (Kathy), Jeremy (Kristin), Aramis, Joseph, Jacob and Joshua and his four granddaughters Lena, Victoria, Sara (Frank), and Katy. He delighted in his five great-grandchildren: Nathaniel, Alex, Maddie, Jeffrey, and Isla. Aramis was one of nine children, and he is survived by his dear sister, Yolanda Croyle and sisters in law Mary Louise (Juan), Loretta (Abe), and many cherished nieces and nephews.Aramis was born on February 8, 1928 to Aramis and Pilar Ayala in El Paso, Texas. He attended Bowie High School. Aramis proudly served the U.S. Army at the end of World War II as well as in Korea. Upon his Honorable Discharge, Aramis returned to El Paso to begin a life-long career as a pressman. He worked for Guynes Printing, Southwest Press, and The El Paso Times Herald Post until his retirement.In 1951, Aramis married the love of his life, Herlinda Ayala, to whom he referred as "my angel." Their 69 year marriage was an inspiring example of a lifetime of unfailing devotion. Although he accomplished many things in life, for Aramis, his family and his marriage to his beautiful wife, were his greatest achievements. He celebrated every birthday and anniversary with gusto. He delighted in family gatherings, especially Christmas and the annual Easter egg hunt for his grandchildren.Aramis worked hard, but he played hard as well. He had a passion for life that included many hobbies. He was an avid, life-long golfer, fisherman, and hunter. Aramis also kept a beautiful garden. Throughout his life, he enjoyed extensive travel with his wife and family. Aramis was very social, he loved music and loved to dance. He treasured time with friends, including his fellow members of the Roadrunners social club. Aramis was also a member of the B.P.O.E. (Fraternal Order, Elk's Lodge) for 38 years.Aramis Ayala's greatest legacy is his loving, three-generation family. He was a singular man whose warmth, sense of humor and charisma touched many and will be deeply missed.Visitation and viewing for Aramis will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue, El Paso, Texas, 79903. Aramis' eulogy will be live-streamed at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020, on Funeraria Del Angel's website. Due to the pandemic, graveside services will be held privately at Fort Bliss National Cemetery where Aramis will be laid to rest with military honors.