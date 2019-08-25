|
|
Argia Amelia Mori
El Paso - Argia Amelia Mori, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother passed away on August 23, 2019 at the age of 97. Born in Italy, she met her husband of 45 years, Charles during WWII. She was an avid Cowboys and UTEP fan.
Survived by daughter, Lillian Arrington; son, Daniel Mori (spouse Judy); grandchildren, Mark Arrington (spouse Vivian), Crystal Schank (spouse Kristian), Anthony Mori; great-grandchildren Ava Schank, Mason Schank, Braden Arrington.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday August 27, 2019 from 5:00p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. The Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home Chapel. A Graveside Service will follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. where she will be laid to rest with her husband.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 25, 2019