El Paso - Our dearly beloved Ariel L. Chavez has past away after battling Parkinson's for many years. He leaves behind his wife, Leticia, 4 children( Claudia, Elizabeth, Ariel Jr. and Mario) and 9 grandchildren. Mr. Ariel Chavez was a loving and devoted father, husband and grandfather. We love you and you will remain deep within our hearts forever until we meet again in the presence of Jesus Christ and his angels. May you rest in our Loving Father's arms. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from May 22 to May 24, 2020
