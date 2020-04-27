|
Col. Ariel Rodriguez, M.D.
El Pas - On April 24, 2020, Col. Ariel Rodriguez passed away after an extended illness. A native of Jayuya, Puerto Rico, son of Joaquin and Herminia Rodriguez, and a long time presence in the El Paso medical community, "Dr. Rod", as many of the residents who trained under him in the Army Medical Corps system of teaching hospital programs, referred to him, served many with his surgical talents and intuitive perspective on medicine and its applications for assisting people in distress.
He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Dayton (Dayton, OH), Magna Cum Laude, enrolling at the age of 16, and went on to Medical School at St. Louis University, St. Louis, MO. receiving his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1954. Next, was his internship at Letterman Army Hospital in San Francisco, CA. and residency in General Surgery at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Denver, CO. He held several leadership and residency training positions throughout his 30 plus Army Career. Among them, he was the chief surgeon assigned to the first MASH unit sent to Vietnam under the directive of President Kennedy in February, 1962. His assignments to various Army Teaching Hospitals as surgical chief included Fort Eustis, VA., El Paso, TX. Tripler Army Hospital, HI, Office of the Army Surgeon General, The Pentagon, Washington, D.C.
After initially retiring from his Army Service in 1973, he was appointed the first Regional Dean and Tenured Professor of Surgery at Texas Tech University School of Medicine branch in El Paso, precursor of the present-day Paul Foster School of Medicine at Texas Tech University (1974-1976). He served in clinical and tenured professor of surgery positions not only at Texas Tech University, but also at the University of South Florida, College of Medicine, Tampa, FL. and in the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, MD.
In private practice in El Paso, in addition to addressing the surgical needs of those who sought his service, he was the lead surgeon in the successful separation of the co-joined twins and was the region's pediatric surgeon for many decades until he was coaxed back into the Uniform Health Service for another 6 years. He also served as Deputy Chief of Staff at the Haley Veterans Medical Center in Tampa, Fl.
Dr. Rodriguez was an accomplished surgeon, professor, medical professional, and military officer. He was also a great husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Paula Rodriguez; his children, Eduardo (shy) Rodriguez; Carmen (Doug) Akerlund; Maria (Bo) Robinson; Agnes Rodriguez; Laura (Brian) Collier; and Steven (Christine) Rodriguez; his grandchildren, Jason Rodriguez, Stacey (Michael) Cicotello, Victoria Rodriguez, Zachary Collier, William and Corinne VandenDries, and his great grandson, John Rodriguez.
Other left to honor his memory include Carmen Rodriguez, Rocio Rodriguez, Astrid (Manuel) Martinez, Ray (Yolanda) Rodriguez, Gloria Pena, numerous nieces and nephews, and other loved ones.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, his cremains will be interred at a later date with full military honors at Fort Bliss Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020