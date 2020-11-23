Arlene GaenzleEl Paso - Arlene W Gaenzle, 89, passed away November 19, 2020. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Church of Christ in Eastwood 1004 Album, El Paso, 79925 at 9:00 am. Interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery 4848 Alps Dr, 79904. Arlene was born in Beaver, Oklahoma to the late Nona O. and Luta Pierce. She was an adoring younger sister to big brother Dene Pierce. She graduated from Hot Springs High School in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico Spring of 1949. She served as the Worthy Advisor of the Hot Springs Assembly, Order of Rainbow for Girls. She met her soulmate Gordon R. Gaenzle in Truth or Consequences and they committed to each other in marriage on Nov. 6, 1949. A marriage of 71 beautiful years upon her death. Arlene graduated from the University of Texas at El Paso with a bachelors degree in education. She also later received a masters degree from UTEP in education. She loved teaching. Arlene taught with compassion. She provided a loving, nurturing environment for her students. She taught 2nd grade at Edgemere Elementary many years of her career. Retired from the public schools, she then turned her talents towards Christian Schools of El Paso and El Paso Community College. Arlene and Gordon had three children; Brenda, Dianne, and Gordon Jr. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. Her love for them, and for her nieces, nephews and their spouses overflowed onto friends and friends of friends. She became everyone's "Nana". She loved to bring the family together at Christmas and for vacations. She especially loved to vacation on a cruise with her entire family. Arlene devoted her life to serving God through the Church of Christ in Eastwood. Arlene was a gracious lady who deeply loved God. She honored and served Him by tirelessly loving and serving others each day. Her love for teaching extended to His service. Arlene taught in bible classes and studies, organized and cooked for church events. She helped organize food deliveries for members who were ill or bereaved, prepared teaching materials, instructed ESL studies and taught in VBS plus many other outreach activities. She was loved by her congregation: "Her passing will leave an irreplaceable void, but the fruits of her labors will continue through those of us she impacted". Arlene was preceded in death by her parents and beloved older brother Dene Pierce. She is survived by her husband, Gordon R. Gaenzle Sr., Children; Brenda Gaenzle Prieto and Armando Prieto, Dianne Gaenzle Young, Gordon R. Gaenzle Jr. and Kerrin Rosenbaum Gaenzle, Grandchildren; Arielle Prieto Blalock and Dustin W. Blalock, Greg R. Gaenzle and Julie Adame Gaenzle, Alyssa Prieto Berestein and Justin R. Berestein, Kyle G. Gaenzle and Bree Kristek, Clint C. Gaenzle and Louise Faison Gaenzle, Russell H. Young, and Karlie Gaenzle Marr and Tyler S. Marr: together with many Cousins, Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Nephews. Arlene lived her life in a way that showed her community, classrooms, congregation, family and especially her children an excellent example of how to be our best selves. We are who we are, because God gave her to us. So now that He wants her back, we will do our very best to accept this, rejoicing for her as she has returned home to the Father