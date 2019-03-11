|
|
Arlene Janneatte McGuffey Lester
San Angelo - Arlene Janneatte McGuffey Lester born January 17, 1935 in El Paso Texas. Died peacefully in her sleep March 8, 2019 in San Angelo, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents Mr. and Mrs. Clarence McGuffey of El Paso Texas, one son Robert Shelton Lester and two sisters Bertha Maudell McGuffey Elliott and Nora Lee McGuffey Burton. She grew up in El Paso and graduated from El Paso High School in 1952 and married Claude William Lester Jr. She was active in rodeo and Varsity Tennis. Arlene spent her early adult years in Gallup, NM raising her family. Later in life she lived in Albuquerque, NM, owner of the dress shop "Arlenes". In 1989 she moved to Dallas, Texas and later Singer Island, Florida where she earned her real estate license. She moved to San Angelo in 2009 to be closer to family. Arlene became a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution in 2015. She is survived by a son, Bill Lester and wife Tammy of South Dakota, Jan Lentz and husband Ron of San Angelo, Patricia Grimes and husband John of Colorado, 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren, one special nephew and 2 special nieces. She will be buried at Restlawn Cemetery in El Paso Texas. There will be no San Angelo Services. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date in El Paso. Special Thanks to Dr. Hutchinson, Dr. Cargile, Karen Jansa, LCSW, Elizabeth Pittman, MSN for their compassionate care and the nursing staff of Shannon Hospital 5th floor for the tender and gentle care they provided during her last hours. Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at
www.harper-funeralhome.com.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 11, 2019