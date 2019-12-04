|
Arlillian Alma Lamb Elsberry
El Paso - Arlillian Alma Lamb Elsberry, born on January 13, 1936, entered into the gates of her heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, December 2, 2019 at the age of 83. Alma was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. More importantly she was also a faithful and dedicated servant unto the Lord.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Charlie and Emma Lamb, her brothers and sisters and one great-grandchild. Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Arvis Elsberry Jones, Renee Johnson (Dwight), Sonia Faye Elsberry her five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
The Elsberry family will be receiving family and friends for visitation on December 7, 2019 from 10:00-11:00 am with funeral service to follow at 11:00 am at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn at 8817 Dyer with Interment to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery 4848 Alps.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019