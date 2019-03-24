|
Armando Carlos Muñoz
Phoenix - Armando Carlos Muñoz passed away in Phoenix, Arizona on March 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in El Paso, Texas on July 26, 1946. He attended El Paso Technical High School, proudly served in the Army, graduated from UTEP and enjoyed his career as an accountant. Armando will be missed by all who knew him, particularly by his wife of 49 years Rosa Delia Molina-Muñoz, daughters Armida Muñoz and Cecilia Muñoz-Sanchez (Francisco), grandson Dominic Muñoz, brother Richard Muñoz (Yolanda), sister Corina Muñoz and extended family. He was preceded in death by siblings Enrique Muñoz, Grace Bork, Herminia Burnight and Yvonne Ulve (Allen). Armando loved cars, traveling and his dogs. He won several dance contests and had a great sense of humor. Visitation is on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 4:00 - 9:00 PM with Scripture Service at 7:00 PM at Sunset Funeral Home, 750 N. Carolina Drive. Prayer Service is on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 10 AM at Sunset Funeral Home; procession will start at 11:00 AM to Ft. Bliss Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 24, 2019