Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Armando Delgado Jr. Obituary
Armando Delgado Jr.

El Paso - Our Son, Armando Delgado, Jr. has been called home to be with Our Lord and Savior. Armando is survived by his parents Armando and Graciela Corral Delgado, his wife, Patricia, his daughter Vivian (Jorge), grandchildren, Elise Love and Jorge Daniel. Son, Marc Anthony Guevara (Cynthia & children). Sisters, Leticia Delgado, Patricia Martinez (Oscar), Belinda Delgado (Christina Borjas) and Brother, Gabriel Delgado (Elvia). Nieces- Mandy (Elias), Marissa and Sophia. Nephews- Oscar Jr., Vincent, Cristian, Elijah. Godsons- Julian Martinez and Kyle Martinez. He has family, nieces and nephews who love him dearly in Carlsbad, NM. Pallbearers - Gabriel Delgado, Vincent A. Delgado, Samuel Stephenson, Marc Anthony Guevara, Jorge McCall, Oscar Martinez, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers - Oscar Corral, Rudy Leon, Ruben Silva, Julian Martinez, Cristian Delgado, Elijah Delgado. Visitation from 6-9 pm with vigil at 7:00 on Thursday, 11/7/19 at Martin Central, 3839 Montana. Mass will be celebrated on Friday, 11/8/19 at St. Francis Xavier - 519 S. Latta St. at 12 noon. Officiated by Father Kenneth Ducree. Lord, surround the entire family with your Merciful Grace and let Perpetual Light shine upon him. PLEASE DRESS IN YOUR 'DALLAS COWBOYS' ATTIRE OR COLORS FOR THE ROSARY.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -