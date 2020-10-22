Armando DelgadoEl Paso, Texas - Armando Delgado, surrounded by his loving family, was called home on October 20th, 2020 to be with our Lord and Savior. He is preceded in death by his son, Armando Delgado Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Graciela Corral Delgado. Proud father of daughters Leticia Delgado, Patricia Martinez (Oscar), Belinda Delgado (Christina), son Gabriel Delgado (Elvia) and daughter-in-law Patricia Razo. Kindhearted Grandfather to Mandy (Elias), Marissa, Oscar Jr, Vincent, Vivian (Jorge), Cristian, Elijah and Sophia. Doting Great Grandfather to Elisa, Julian, Anaiz, Isabella, Jonathan, Jeremiah, Elise and Jorge Jr.Pallbearers: Gabriel, Cristian, Elijah and Vincent Delgado, Oscar Martinez, Samuel StephensonHonorary Pallbearers: Ruben Silva, Jorge McCall, Oscar Jr, Julian, Jonathan and Jeremiah Martinez.Armando was a committed, fun loving, family man. He helped support and raise his family by working for Coca-Cola for over 30 years. Some of his hobbies were woodworking, watching novellas, gardening and especially dancing. He was quick with his wit and you could always count on him for comic relief during the most inopportune time. His smile always lit up a room."Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord and may perpetual light shine upon him. Through the mercy of God may he, and all the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace. Lord, surround the entire family with your merciful grace."Visitation: Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79903, Sunday October 25th, 2020 5pm to 9pm. Rosary from 7pm to 8pm (immediate family only). Funeral Procession: Monday October 26th, 2020 @ 9:30am from Funeraria Del Angel Central. Interment: Mount Carmel Cemetery @ 10am (All are welcome to come), 401 S Zaragoza Rd., El Paso, TX 79907. Celebration of life to be determined at a later date.