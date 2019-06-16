Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Rosary
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
El Paso - Armando Dominguez, Jr., 64, OWNER OF BIG TOP CONCESSIONS, and lifelong resident of El Paso, TX, was called by our Lord Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be missed tremendously. Preceded in death by his daughter Victoria Christina Dominguez. Survived by his loving wife Maria Christina Dominguez, sons, Samuel Dominguez, Steban Dominguez and Cristobal Dominguez, daughter Elizabeth Dominguez Placencia, 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, brothers, Samuel Dominguez and Frank Dominguez, sisters, Dolores Esquivel, Bertha Dominguez and Nancy Dominguez. Visitation will be Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral mass will be Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on June 16, 2019
