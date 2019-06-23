|
Armando Hernandez
El Paso - Armando Hernandez, 78, passed away June 16, 2019 in Big Spring, TX. He was born in El Paso, TX where he lived and was a Firefighter from 1966 to 1991 until retiring and moving to San Angelo, TX. Survivors include, children, Barbara, Debbie, Lisa, Armando (Guero), Siblings, Maria, Teresa, Elva, Vicente, Rosie, Arturo, Susie, Lucy, Patsy and Laura, 12 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.m. at Perches Funeral Home Northeast, 4946 Hondo Pass Dr. Funeral service will be Monday at 9:15 A.M. at Perches Funeral Home Northeast. Interment at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Armando Hernández, de 78 años, falleció el 16 de junio del 2019 en Big Spring, TX. Nació en El Paso, TX, donde vivió y fue bombero desde 1966 hasta 1991 hasta que se retiró y se mudó a San Angelo, TX. Le sobreviven sus hijos Barbara, Debbie, Lisa, Armando (Guero), y sus hermanos María, Teresa, Elva, Vicente, Rosie, Arturo, Susie, Lucy, Patsy y Laura, al igual que 12 nietos y 27 bisnietos. El velorio se llevará a cabo el domingo 23 de junio del 2019 a partir de las 5:00 p.m. hasta las 9:00 p.m. en Perches Funeral Home Northeast, en el 4946 Hondo Pass Drive. El servicio fúnebre se realizará el lunes a las 9:15 a.m. en Perches Funeral Home North-East. Se proseguirá con el entierro en el cementerio nacional de Fort Bliss.
Published in El Paso Times on June 23, 2019