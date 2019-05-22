|
Armando N. Garcia
El Paso - Armando N. Garcia (Tito) was born in El Paso, TX on May 13, 1930.
He was preceded in death by parents Norberto and Dolores Garcia, daughter Beatriz Barraza (spouse Daniel), and Brother Alfredo Garcia. He is survived by his wife of 58 years Maria del Refugio (Cookie) Garcia. His children Anna Medina and Robert Garcia (spouse Barbara). Two grandchildren Adriana V Carrillo (great grandchildren Angel V Barraza and Vyncent A Barraza) and Ignacio Medina IV. Sisters Margie Chafino and Marlene Butler and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Joe Promoter, Ignacio Medina IV, Robert Garcia, Richard Chafino, Patrick Montoya, Kevin Murray, and AJ Sierra. Honorary pallbearers are Hector Holguin, Enrique Bustamante, Raul Feria, and Pablo Alvarado.
He graduated from El Paso HS, served in the Air Force, and is a Veteran of the Korean War. He graduated from Texas Western College. He designed more than half the parks in El Paso. He secured his landscape architect license and was the park planner for the City of El Paso for which he earned the Conquistador Award.
After retirement he opened his own business. He worked for 7 years on his own. Finally, officially retired and spent the rest of his time with his family as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Rosary services will be Thursday May 23 at Funeraria del Angel Central on Montana at 7 PM. Mass will be on Friday at 10 AM at Saint Pius Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to donate to in his name.
Published in El Paso Times on May 22, 2019