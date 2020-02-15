Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
1943 - 2020
El Paso - Armando Neria, 76, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Armando is survived by his wife, Espy Neria, their children Julie Read (Kenneth), Connie Reyes (Raul), Pauline Briones; grandchildren Jacob Guzman, Devin Munoz, Kaleb and Micah Briones, Matthew Reyes, Liam and Gunner Read; brother Frank Neria, nephew Marcus Neria, sister Ernestina Ontiveros; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Armando was a proud graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School. Visitation will be Saturday, February 22 from 10 am to 1 pm with a prayer service at 11:00 am at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
