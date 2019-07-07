|
Armando "Mando" Ochoa
- - Armando "Mando" Ochoa, 71, son to George and Simona Ochoa, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Mando is survived by his wife Irma, son Paul (Theresa), his beloved twin grandsons Jacob and Matthew, son Howard Hill (Kyla), and his beloved granddaughter Ella. He is also survived by his sisters Rosa Gonzalez and Cecelia Quinn and brother-in-law Hector Amparan, and sister in law Stella Ochoa. His grand kids were the love of his life. He will be missed by all. Honoring his request, Mando served as a donor to the Texas Tech Medical Research Program to help the lives of others. The family will hold a private memorial service. Psalms 147: 3 "He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds."
Published in El Paso Times on July 7, 2019