Armando Richard Alvidrez



El Paso - Armando Richard Alvidrez, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the age of 82. Mr. Alvidrez was born in 1936 in Los Angeles, CA and was a longtime resident of El Paso, TX where he graduated from Cathedral High School, El Paso Community College, and The University of Texas at El Paso. Mr. Alvidrez was a proud U.S. Navy YN3 Veteran and later retired after 30 years of hard work and dedication as a USPS Manager. After his retirement, Armando enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed participating as an associate member of the 19th Rifle Co., USMCR. Mr. Alvidrez was preceded in death by his loving wife, Emilia M. Alvidrez and survived by his children, Mark A. (Carmen) and Denise M. Alvidrez; grandchildren, Paul A. and Brenda S. Alvidrez. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 5:00-9:00p.m. with a vigil at 7:00p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Monday, April 1st at 12:45p.m. at Santa Teresita Catholic Church, 3401 Zapal Ave. with interment to follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery with military honors. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, (915)598-3332. Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 29, 2019